Thomas Pink Piloting IoT System With RFID to Manage Inventory, Traffic
The solution, provided by BT Global Services, is known as the Acuitas Digital Alliance retail platform. It uses Intel RFID IoT Responsive Retail Platform hardware, SATO Global Solutions software to manage RFID data and RetailNext camera-based data and interpret that information for store management.
