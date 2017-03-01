The Tech Guy 1367
Nokia revives the iconic 3310 mobile phone, could images be considered "Fair Use" in podcasts, the safety and privacy of using RFID, what the future may hold for hearing aids, how to get rid of MacKeeper, troubleshooting a computer that's very slow to boot, Chris Marquardt talks about wide angle photography, and more of your calls.
