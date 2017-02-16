Suzuken Group Deploys RFID-Enabled Co...

Suzuken Group Deploys RFID-Enabled Coolers for Drug Tracking

Japanese healthcare and pharmaceuticals company Suzuken Group is deploying an RFID-based solution from AmerisourceBergen to manage the locations and statuses of medications at clinics, hospitals and retail locations, as well as in transportation vehicles. The system employs the RFID-based drug-management solution known as Cubixx, supplied by AmerisourceBergen's specialty pharmaceutical distributor division, ASD Healthcare.

