Suzuken Group Deploys RFID-Enabled Coolers for Drug Tracking

Japanese healthcare and pharmaceuticals company Suzuken Group is deploying an RFID-based solution from AmerisourceBergen to manage the locations and statuses of medications at clinics, hospitals and retail locations, as well as in transportation vehicles. The system employs the RFID-based drug-management solution known as Cubixx, supplied by AmerisourceBergen's specialty pharmaceutical distributor division, ASD Healthcare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.