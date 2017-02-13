Smart Waste Management Market 2015-2025 Shares, Trend and Growth Report
The evolution of solid waste is a major threat to community and environment and at the same time can be useful as strategic renewable resource. Municipal waste remains a foreseeable by-product of civilization and a main target for advancement in technology.
