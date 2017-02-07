Smart Factory Global Market - Forecasts From 2017 to 2021
A smart factory is advanced and automated manufacturing facility with cyber-physical systems ensuring efficient movement of materials across the factory floor PUNE, INDIA, February 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A smart factory is an advanced and automated manufacturing facility with cyber-physical systems ensuring efficient movement of materials across the factory floor. Smart Factories basically help in the Automation of the manufacturing process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC