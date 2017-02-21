Smart Airports Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Report, Share,...
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Airports market is accounted for $10.25 billion in 2015, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% to reach $15.4 billion by 2022. Growing air passenger traffic, increasing capital investments to modernize airports, and growing concerns for security are the major factors boosting the market growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC