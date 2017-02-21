Smart Airports Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Report, Share,...

Smart Airports Market Size, Analysis,...

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Airports market is accounted for $10.25 billion in 2015, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% to reach $15.4 billion by 2022. Growing air passenger traffic, increasing capital investments to modernize airports, and growing concerns for security are the major factors boosting the market growth.

