Seal Shield LLC Showcases Mobile Device Management System With UV Disinfection at HIMSS 2017
ElectroClave automates mobile device management by providing UV-C disinfection, smart charging technology and RFID tracking; providing vital oversight to both IT Administrators and Healthcare workers. Seal Shield LLC brings its health IT solution for mobile device management and disinfection, the ElectroClave, to the exhibit floor for the 2017 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Fla.
