Seal Shield LLC Showcases Mobile Devi...

Seal Shield LLC Showcases Mobile Device Management System With UV Disinfection at HIMSS 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Infection Control Today

ElectroClave automates mobile device management by providing UV-C disinfection, smart charging technology and RFID tracking; providing vital oversight to both IT Administrators and Healthcare workers. Seal Shield LLC brings its health IT solution for mobile device management and disinfection, the ElectroClave, to the exhibit floor for the 2017 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC