SC nullifies project that raised vehicle registration fees

For lack of public bidding, the Supreme Court has nullified the 2009 agreement signed by the government with Stradcom Corporation for the P2.45-billion Radio Frequency Identification Project that added P350 to the registration fee of each motor vehicle. In a decision written by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno, the SC ordered the Department of Transportation and Communications and the Land Transportation Office to refund to vehicle owners the money collected for RFID prior to the issuance of a status quo ante order on Jan. 12, 2010.

