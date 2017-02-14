RFID tags to keep track of ordnance factories' ammunition
NEW DELHI/NAGPUR: In a first-ever exercise, ammunition produced in all ordnance factories will get radio frequency identification tags containing details of the make, batch and manufacturing date and time. This project will improve "traceability" of the ammunitions kept across the depots and for better mobilisation of such items in case of need.
