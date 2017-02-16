RFID Stethoscope Wheezes and Murmurs for Medical Training

You'd think that with as many sick people as there are in the world, it wouldn't be too difficult for a doctor in training to get practice. It's easy to get experience treating common complaints like colds and the flu, but it might take the young doctor a while to run across a dissecting abdominal aortic aneurysm, and that won't be the time for on the job training.

