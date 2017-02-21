Researchers Testing RFID for Saving E...

Researchers Testing RFID for Saving Endangered Plants

Researchers at the University of Kent are teaming up with the South African National Biodiversity Institute to raise funding that will enable the launch of a radio frequency identification-based solution to protect rare and endangered plants from poaching. The University of Kent's researchers have developed and tested a system in house that detects when an RFID-tagged plant is removed from its expected location.

