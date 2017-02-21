Publishes New Standard to Certify Rad...

Publishes New Standard to Certify Radio Frequency...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SAE International

"SAE AS6023: Active and battery assisted RFID Tags Intended for Aircraft Use" was created by SAE International's G-18 Radio Frequency Identification Aero Applications committee consisting of many stakeholders in the aerospace industry. AS6023 provides guidance on the environmental tests that the tags need to comply with to meet the certification requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SAE International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC