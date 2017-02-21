Publishes New Standard to Certify Radio Frequency...
"SAE AS6023: Active and battery assisted RFID Tags Intended for Aircraft Use" was created by SAE International's G-18 Radio Frequency Identification Aero Applications committee consisting of many stakeholders in the aerospace industry. AS6023 provides guidance on the environmental tests that the tags need to comply with to meet the certification requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SAE International.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC