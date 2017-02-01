Prime Vision to Offer RFID-enabled Packaging System
Electronics manufacturer Thin Film Electronics ASA and Dutch logistics solutions provider Prime Vision are teaming up to develop an RFID-enabled smart packaging system. Prime Vision is utilizing Thinfilm's OpenSense and SpeedTap Near Field Communication tags as it develops its new solution.
