Platt Retail Institute Finds RFID-Based Inventory Accuracy, Sales Gains at Macy's
The use of radio frequency identification technology at Macy's stores has boosted the global retailer's rate of on-shelf display compliance and overall inventory accuracy, while also lifting customer satisfaction and enhancing omnichannel fulfillment based on in-store, single-unit accuracy, according to a report released by The Platt Retail Institute , developed in cooperation with the Northwestern Retail Analytics Council . But those findings are just the beginning, says Steven Keith Platt, the Platt Retail Institute's director and research fellow and RAC's research director.
