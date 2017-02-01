Platt Retail Institute Finds RFID-Based Inventory Accuracy, Sales Gains at Macy's

The use of radio frequency identification technology at Macy's stores has boosted the global retailer's rate of on-shelf display compliance and overall inventory accuracy, while also lifting customer satisfaction and enhancing omnichannel fulfillment based on in-store, single-unit accuracy, according to a report released by The Platt Retail Institute , developed in cooperation with the Northwestern Retail Analytics Council . But those findings are just the beginning, says Steven Keith Platt, the Platt Retail Institute's director and research fellow and RAC's research director.

