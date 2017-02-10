Pharmaceutical Label Demand to Grow Over 7% Annually Through 2020
February 8, 2017 Global demand for labels in pharmaceutical applications is projected to increase 7.1 percent annually to 5.1 billion square meters in 2020, the fastest growth rate among major label markets. Trends favoring the use of smaller-sized medication containers will increase the number of labels required by pharmaceutical manufacturers, as will overall increases in drug production.
