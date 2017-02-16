Nevada lawmaker seeks precautionary ban on human microchips

Computer chips used to track goods, find lost pets and make no-swipe credit card purchases could not be implanted in humans without consent under a bill Nevada state lawmakers weighed on Monday. Lawmakers on a judicial panel considered whether Nevada should join at least four other states in banning mandatory identification markers in people as a precaution to keep the emerging technology from creeping into workplaces, prisons or hospitals.

