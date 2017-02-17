Narrow body Aircraft MRO Market Growth, Recent Trends by Regions,...
Global Narrow body Aircraft MRO Market by MRO Type and by Geography - Forecast To 2021 Key Players: GE Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce Holdings, Air Works, Jet Maintenance Solutions, GMF AeroAsia, HAECO" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights The Global Narrow body Aircraft MRO Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are increasing demand for narrow body aircraft from emerging markets, outsourcing of MRO activities, and usage of additive manufacturing in aircraft components.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC