Narrow body Aircraft MRO Market Growth, Recent Trends by Regions,...

Global Narrow body Aircraft MRO Market by MRO Type and by Geography - Forecast To 2021 Key Players: GE Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce Holdings, Air Works, Jet Maintenance Solutions, GMF AeroAsia, HAECO" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights The Global Narrow body Aircraft MRO Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are increasing demand for narrow body aircraft from emerging markets, outsourcing of MRO activities, and usage of additive manufacturing in aircraft components.

