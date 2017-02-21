Market Report, 'Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2021', published
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology , Usage Feature , End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021 "Growing demand from the pharmaceutical & healthcare sector to drive the market for anti-counterfeit packaging" The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is projected to grow from USD 107.26 billion in 2016 to reach USD 206.57 billion by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 14.0%.
