LIVE! 2017 to Feature RFID Professional Institute Certification and Fast-Track RFID Training Course

RFID Journal announced today that it has partnered with RFID4U , a leading radio frequency identification training firm, to provide RFID Professional Institute certification training and two post-event educational courses for attendees at this year's RFID Journal LIVE! 2017 conference and exhibition. These courses will offer a unique opportunity to upgrade skills and enhance career prospects in the fast-growing RFID industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.