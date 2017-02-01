LIVE! 2017 to Feature RFID Professional Institute Certification and Fast-Track RFID Training Course
RFID Journal announced today that it has partnered with RFID4U , a leading radio frequency identification training firm, to provide RFID Professional Institute certification training and two post-event educational courses for attendees at this year's RFID Journal LIVE! 2017 conference and exhibition. These courses will offer a unique opportunity to upgrade skills and enhance career prospects in the fast-growing RFID industry.
