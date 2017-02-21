iSEEK Corporation Announces ShapeID a " A Compact Shape Code for Embedded Identification Applicat...
Figure1: Starting from a CAD model, the iSEEK Corporation ShapeID is extracted based on the geometry and then embedded into a QR label or a RFID to be scanned for triggering a shape search. )--iSEEK Corporation announces ShapeID , a new shape code so condensed that it can fit within the small format of Quick Read codes or embedded technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC