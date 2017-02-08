Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market Worth $94.44 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.
Digital channels are becoming an important touchpoint for an Omni channel experience. Retailers are focusing on gaining a competitive advantage by installing smart shelves and RFID sensors, which detect low inventory and track products throughout the respective supply chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC