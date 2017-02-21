Internet of Things for Medication Control: E-Health Architecture and Service Implementation
Int. J. Reliab. Qual. E-Healthc. , Vol. 2, No. 3. , pp. 1-15, doi:10.4018/ijrqeh.2013070101 The use of Radio Frequency IDentification technology RFID in the medical context enables drug identification but also a rapid and, of course, precise identification of patients, physicians, nurses or any other health caregiver.
