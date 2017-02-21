Internet of Things for Medication Con...

Internet of Things for Medication Control: E-Health Architecture and Service Implementation

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CiteULike

Int. J. Reliab. Qual. E-Healthc. , Vol. 2, No. 3. , pp. 1-15, doi:10.4018/ijrqeh.2013070101 The use of Radio Frequency IDentification technology RFID in the medical context enables drug identification but also a rapid and, of course, precise identification of patients, physicians, nurses or any other health caregiver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC