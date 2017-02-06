Infinite Biomedical Technologies Releases HF Version of RFID-Enabled...

Infinite Biomedical Technologies Rele...

Infinite Biomedical Technologies , a Baltimore prosthetic technology company, has released a new version of its morph prosthesis that enables individuals with prosthetic hands to automate their movements with the help of radio frequency identification. The morph2 brings a new frequency to the technology-high-frequency rather than low-frequency -which the company says enables faster transmission, a smaller, lighter design and new functionality.

