Impinj and STANLEY Healthcare Announce Partnership and Platform Integration
Impinj , a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today announced a partnership with STANLEY Healthcare , a market-leading provider of visibility solutions and analytics for the healthcare industry. As a result of this partnership, STANLEY Healthcare will integrate the Impinj Platform with the MobileViewA Real-Time Location System software platform, and offer the Impinj-STANLEY Healthcare solution as part of its extensive portfolio.
