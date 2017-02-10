How RFID improves medication distribution at Brooklyn hospital
For hospitals, dispensing pre-assembled medication trays-many containing more than 50 drugs for different medical procedures-can be a labor-intensive, time-consuming task for pharmacy staffs. However, New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital is leveraging RFID technology to reduce the cost and time required to manage its medication tray assembly process by automating tray dispensing.
