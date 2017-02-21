Herrmann shows RFID reader, sensors on machines
Herrmann Ultrasonics Inc. of Bartlett, Ill., can integrate a radio-frequency-identification reader and secure optical sensor with its HiQ Vario ultrasonic welding machine. Herrmann can build the RFID reader into the sonotrode and fixture assuring correct installation during the changing of welding tools for production processes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC