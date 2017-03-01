Guns N' Roses fans furious with organ...

Guns N' Roses fans furious with organisers LAMC over queues, crowd control

Sunday Feb 26

SINGAPORE: Guns N' Roses' first concert in Singapore on Saturday was arguably one of the most anticipated events of 2017 - but thanks to a barrage of complaints against organiser LAMC, it could well be in the running for being the "worst organised concert of the year", in the words of one die-hard fan. Guns N' Roses fan Terence Wu told Channel NewsAsia that he had been waiting to see his favourite band 'live' for a very long time, but the joy of seeing them deliver what he felt was "a beyond fantastic performance " was marred by long queues, transport issues and the difficulty of buying food and drink through a broken cashless payment system.

