Global Smart Labels Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry...

Smart Labels Market Analysis by Type , Application , End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2021 PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scenario The growing retail sector and increased security concerns related to anti-theft are the key drivers of smart labels market . With the rapid growth of retail and manufacturing sector, the demand for smart labels has gone up in merchandise and asset tracking.

