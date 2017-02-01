Global Radiofrequency Identification Market by 2020 Set for Rapid...
Zion Research has published a new report titled "Radiofrequency Identification Market for Retail, Supply Chain, Aviation, Healthcare, Smart cards, Public Transit and Other applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2014 - 2020". According to the report, global RFID market was valued at around USD 9.50 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 22.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 15% between 2015 and 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC