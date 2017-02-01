Global Radiofrequency Identification Market by 2020 Set for Rapid...

Zion Research has published a new report titled "Radiofrequency Identification Market for Retail, Supply Chain, Aviation, Healthcare, Smart cards, Public Transit and Other applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2014 - 2020". According to the report, global RFID market was valued at around USD 9.50 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 22.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 15% between 2015 and 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.