DynaLogger Provides Uhf Rfid Temperat...

DynaLogger Provides Uhf Rfid Temperature and Moisture Tracking

13 hrs ago

Dynamox, a technology company in Florianopolis, Brazil, is marketing a new ultrahigh-frequency RFID-enabled data logger that serves as a low-cost option for tracking goods in a cold supply chain using RFID sensors. The DynaLogger is a battery-powered UHF device that captures temperatures and humidity levels at preset intervals, or based on thresholds, and transmits all data related to those measurements when interrogated via RFID.

