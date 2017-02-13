DynaLogger Provides Uhf Rfid Temperature and Moisture Tracking
Dynamox, a technology company in Florianopolis, Brazil, is marketing a new ultrahigh-frequency RFID-enabled data logger that serves as a low-cost option for tracking goods in a cold supply chain using RFID sensors. The DynaLogger is a battery-powered UHF device that captures temperatures and humidity levels at preset intervals, or based on thresholds, and transmits all data related to those measurements when interrogated via RFID.
