DynaLogger Provides Uhf Rfid Temperature and Moisture Tracking

Dynamox, a technology company in Florianopolis, Brazil, is marketing a new ultrahigh-frequency RFID-enabled data logger that serves as a low-cost option for tracking goods in a cold supply chain using RFID sensors. The DynaLogger is a battery-powered UHF device that captures temperatures and humidity levels at preset intervals, or based on thresholds, and transmits all data related to those measurements when interrogated via RFID.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.