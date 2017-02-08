Company offers RFID microchip implant...

Company offers RFID microchip implants to replace ID cards

Read more: Daily Mail

In a move that could be lifted straight from science fiction, workers at a Belgian marketing firm are being offered the chance to have microchips implanted in their bodies. The chips contain personal information and provide access to the company's IT systems and headquarters, replacing existing ID cards.

