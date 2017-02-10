Combining E-paper and NFC Rfid Techno...

Combining E-paper and NFC Rfid Technologies to Enhance Medical Asset Management and Tracking

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RFID Journal

Despite the many merits that radio frequency identification and Near Field Communication technologies offer to modern logistics, there are numerous scenarios in which wireless tags have so far been unable to fully replace paper-based labels and bar codes. The main reason for this is that a paper label can have both a scannable bar code and information that is readable by individuals without the need for additional, specialized equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,801 • Total comments across all topics: 278,789,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC