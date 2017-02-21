Cisco Sees RFID Maturity at the IoT's...

Cisco Sees RFID Maturity at the IoT's Core

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: RFID Journal

Brazil is developing a plan for the Internet of Things. In December 2016, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development presented a public call for the IoT, aimed at receiving proposals to obtain non-refundable financial support for public policies covering the Internet of Things-a topic that has officially entered the strategic agenda of the Brazilian government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC