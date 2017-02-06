Building mobile audience segments via precise location data
Many mobile advertisers believe GPS location data can serve as the cookie for tracking real-time consumer behavior on mobile devices. In much the same way HTTP cookies track the browsing history of desktop users to enable relevant Web-based advertising, location-based data can help application publishers and media companies better target consumers for mobile ads and engagement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobile Marketer.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC