Bluechiip Ltd Half Yearly Report And Accounts
Melbourne, Feb 23, 2017 - - Bluechiip Ltd is pleased to provide the Company's Half Yearly Report for the period ended 31 December, 2016. Principal Activities The principal activity of the Group during the half year was the development and commercialisation of a unique tracking system that offers enhanced technical capabilities over existing barcode and Radio Frequency Identification technologies.
