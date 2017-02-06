Battery-Free Technology for Instant Electronic Inventory of Sensitive Items at a Distance
Imagine a tag that provides detailed information about an object, but you can activate it at a much greater distance than that needed to scan a bar code, and it can transmit encrypted information without a battery. This is precisely what radiofrequency identification tags produced by Dirac Solutions Inc. can accomplish, playing a crucial role in inventory management of national security items.
