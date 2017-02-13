Arc-net seeks to capitalise on traceability demand
Dr Richard Steeves, founder of Synergy Health plc, a medical hygiene business, is making the investment in the Belfast-headquartered specialist in food chain traceability and analytics. Arc-net employs 20 people and plans to increase its team to 50 with jobs in development, data analytics and sales and marketing.
