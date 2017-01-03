Uk Rfid Deployment Highlights How Technology Far Superior to Bar Coding in Some Applications

SCDigest believes that in the end, RFID will eventually replace bar coding for most supply chain applications, because it's just better But it may take many years for that change to happen, as for many applications the ROI from an investment in RFID is still very fuzzy, especially in replacing a working bar code system. However, in some cases the automated nature of RFID reads can enable the technology to solve problems that bar coding would simply not be able to address.

