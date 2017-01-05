Trimble to Sell its ThingMagic RFID Business to Novanta
Novanta is a global leader and supplier of photonics, precision motion and vision technologies to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and advanced industrial markets. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
