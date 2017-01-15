TRIMBLE TO SELL ITS THINGMAGIC RFID BUSINESS TO NOVANTA Jan. 9, 2017 Source: Trimble news release Trimble announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Woburn, Mass. -based ThingMagic RFID business to Novanta Inc. for $20 million in cash.

