Trimble To Sell Its ThingMagic RFID Business To Novanta
TRIMBLE TO SELL ITS THINGMAGIC RFID BUSINESS TO NOVANTA Jan. 9, 2017 Source: Trimble news release Trimble announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Woburn, Mass. -based ThingMagic RFID business to Novanta Inc. for $20 million in cash.
