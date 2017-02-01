TopGolf begins construction, eyeing D...

TopGolf begins construction, eyeing December opening

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Alabama Live

Topgolf has broken ground on its Birmingham location and is on track to open in December, according to a company spokeswoman. The high tech driving range plans to begin hiring in early fall.

Chicago, IL

