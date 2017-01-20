Thinfilm Strengthens NFC Label Conversion Services in Europe through Key Partnership with Beneli
Thin Film Electronics ASA , a global leader in NFC smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics, today announced a partnership with Sweden-based Beneli AB , a leading provider of world class self-adhesive labels and related solutions. The partnership significantly strengthens Thinfilm's converter program by providing strategic coverage in Scandinavia and the broader European region.
