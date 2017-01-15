Tapestry Solutions Commercializes Ent...

Tapestry Solutions Commercializes Enterprise-Wide IoT System

Tuesday Jan 3

A year after launching an enterprise-wide Internet of Things -based tool to capture and manage radio frequency identification and other sensor data at 50 Boeing assembly sites, San Diego-based software company Tapestry Solutions is marketing a commercial version of the system. The new version, called Enterprise Sensor Integration , is aimed at large companies across multiple industries.

Chicago, IL

