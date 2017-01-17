St. Paul recycling bins contain tracking chip
A worker scans a recycling bin in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Strategic Cart Services in November started distributing new recycling carts that have an embedded RFID chip to help keep track of them.
