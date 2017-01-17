Spectrometer Sensor Chips Offer Poten...

Spectrometer Sensor Chips Offer Potential for Light Sensing With RFID

Sensor solutions and analog IC company ams has released what it calls the first digital multispectral sensor-on-chip products, that also have potential use cases with radio frequency identification and Near Field Communication technologies-from tracking the health and growth of plants to managing soil data or identifying counterfeit products. The two new multispectral sensor chips, models AS7262 and AS7263, enable businesses to build mobile or fixed devices that can measure conditions based on visible light or near-infrared measurements.

Chicago, IL

