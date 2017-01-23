RFID Takes a Ride With School Bus Fare System
After testing a bus-fare smart-card system for three months using 13.56 MHz high-frequency RFID technology with school children, River Cities Public Transit is now permanently expanding the solution's use for kids, as well as for adult passengers, on all 80 of its buses. The South Dakota transit company, in partnership with its software vendor, Shah Software , developed the system in-house, using its own software and app to manage RFID-enabled fare card data, as well as on-board tablets and NXP Semiconductors NTAG 213 chips built into its fare cards for all passengers.
