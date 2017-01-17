RFID Saves Man-Hours, Boosts Safety A...

RFID Saves Man-Hours, Boosts Safety At Middle East Construction Project

Consolidated Contracting Co. , one of the largest construction and engineering companies in the Middle East, has built and tested an active radio frequency identification-based tool to automatically capture data regarding the comings and goings of thousands of workers at several gas-production plants in the region.

