RFID module company acquired
Jadak LLC has acquired the assets of ThingMagic, which provides ultra-high frequency RFID reader modules and finished RFID solutions to OEMs for a wide range of applications such as medical, retail, logistics, and the airline industry. Jadak LLC, a supplier of radio-frequency identification , optical data collection, and machine vision technologies, announced it has acquired the assets of ThingMagic.
