RFID module company acquired

RFID module company acquired

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Control Engineering

Jadak LLC has acquired the assets of ThingMagic, which provides ultra-high frequency RFID reader modules and finished RFID solutions to OEMs for a wide range of applications such as medical, retail, logistics, and the airline industry. Jadak LLC, a supplier of radio-frequency identification , optical data collection, and machine vision technologies, announced it has acquired the assets of ThingMagic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Control Engineering.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec 28 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,246 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC