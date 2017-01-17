RFID Consortium Announces Patent Portfolio License to Convergence Systems Limited
Through the RFID Consortium, CSL has access to an international portfolio of essential UHF RFID patents for its RFID tags, readers, antennas, modules and other hardware. "By licensing the patent portfolio from the RFID Consortium, CSL is taking advantage of a centralized and cost-effective method for obtaining rights under multiple patents held by all of our Members," said Alan Melling, a spokesperson for the RFID Consortium.
