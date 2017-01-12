RFID Brings Intelligence and Treatment to Livestock Production
Animal technology company GrowSafe Systems has been providing its feed lot customers with radio frequency identification solutions to track cattle health and behavior for the past four years. More recently, the company has been working on monitoring grazing cattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
